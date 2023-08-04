People are also reading…
Wheat spiked overnight on news of the latest Russian-Ukraine war escalation, but moved lower again today. “Once again, the escalation of tensions in the Black Sea arena have led to a short-lived spike in prices, but traders worry that could change with each event,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
“Disappointing the bulls, news India is considering scrapping their wheat import tax failed to push prices further up after the overnight rally on the Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian port,” The Hightower Report said today. A slightly wetter forecast for the Canadian Prairies has added to the pressure, The Report said.