Wheat traded both sides of unchanged overnight, CHS Hedging said. There has been “nothing fresh” from the Black Sea region to trade yet this morning.
“With Russia the only real game in town for global wheat exports, and they at war, any disruption to their grain infrastructure could have massive impacts on world prices,” Total Farm Marketing said.
