“Wheat is down again to start but has been up and down this week, as traders are unsure what to make of the situation in the Black Sea,” CHS Hedging said.
The USDA estimates on global wheat crops will be important, ADM Investor Services said, as traders will be watching the EU, U.S., Russian, Argentinian, Canadian and Australian crop for the upcoming year. “U.S. futures more focused on lower export demand than lower World 2024 supply.”
