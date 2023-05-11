Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Talk of possible high abandonment of the HRW crop helped support KC prices. The average abandonment in Kansas for the last 104 years of record…

Wheat

Chicago wheat had a tough day with futures down 8-10 cents, CHS Hedging said. “Drought continues to plague HRW acres with more talk on acres b…

Wheat

The wheat market is trading lower on improving weather, the Black Sea grain deal, and less demand, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Wheat

“Some weather models have increased prospects for rain in US southern plains in the extended outlook,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Servi…

Wheat

“The wheat market got hit hard today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Poland agreed to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain transit throu…