News from the war in Ukraine continued to impact wheat markets.
“Weekend risk struck again, with wheat trading limit up and settling there in Chicago September. Russia continues to attack key Ukrainian export facilities,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “The ports hit on the Danube account for over 2 MMT of monthly export capacity.”
“Markets are becoming increasingly fearful of Ukrainian counter attacks that may impact up to a third of Russia wheat exports thru the Azov Sea, just east of the Black Sea,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Combined Russian and Ukrainian wheat exports were forecast to reach over 27% of the global trade.”
