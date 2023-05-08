People are also reading…
“KC wheat led the way today pulled Mpls with it as both markets have production concerns in the U.S., and there remains uncertainty over the state of Black Sea exports,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago wheat was pulled lower by the lack of upside in corn and soybeans. Spring wheat planting is expected to be at 28% vs. 12% last week.”
“The Wheat Quality Council Tour will begin on May 15, which will give the market a much better understanding of the Kansas wheat crop’s condition,” Total Farm Marketing said. “So far, Oklahoma’s wheat crop is thought to be the smallest in nearly 70 years.”