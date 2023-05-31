KC July led the wheat market today, up from its low, but is still in a down trend, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said.
People are also reading…
The Canadian wheat crop is less than originally expected. Refinitiv estimates 2023/24 Canadian wheat production at 33.3 MMT, down about 1% from last year and below the USDA’s 37 MMT estimate, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said today.
“The market's close below the 9-day moving average is an indication the short-term trend remains negative,” The Hightower Report said today.