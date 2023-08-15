Related to this story

“Despite more tension in the Black Sea, wheat closed lower today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Over the weekend it was reported that there wer…

Wheat markets are higher after a “better than expected” export report this morning, CHS Hedging said. Wheat sales were listed at 567,600 tonnes.

Wheat futures are fractionally mixed to 4 cents lower ahead of the USDA reports and the usual concerns about weekend surprises in the Black Se…

September KC wheat ended up 5 ½ cents, sitting in the same trading range the past five days with little happening to push prices in either dir…

“The wheat market traded lower on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was no talk of a resolution to th…