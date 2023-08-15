People are also reading…
NASS marked winter wheat harvest at 92% complete, matching the average. ID, MI, MT, OR, SD, and WA are the only states with more than 5% to go. Spring wheat harvest progressed 13% points to 24% complete as of 8/13. NASS has that trailing the 5-yr average pace by 4% points. The remaining spring wheat conditions scored a 321 on the Brugler500 Index, a 3 point increase wk/wk, according to Total Farm Marketing.
As of 7:30 am: Chicago was a mixed bag overnight. Chicago wheat started higher before falling but stayed within yesterday’s range. KC wheat opened steady and traded about a nickel on either side of unchanged. Mpls wheat has traded a tight 3-cent, 2-sided overnight range and set a new low for the move, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.