People are also reading…
WASDE report (Due Tuesday) trade estimates range from a 21 mbu looser carryout to a 29 mbu tighter carryout with a 614 mbu ending stocks expected on average. Survey respondents expect WAOB to trim the global wheat carryout, though the full range is from +2.3 MMT to -5.6 MMT, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Chicago December wheat set a new contract low overnight at 587 ¾. KCZ was sideways within Friday’s trading range. Mpls December gapped ¾ cents lower from Friday’s close but stayed within Friday’s range, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.