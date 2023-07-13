Mixed trade “amidst uncertainty of an extension of the grain corridor,” highlighted mixed trade in the wheat market, CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market struggles with crop concerns in spring wheat and ample global supplies of wheat, especially in Russia where they have been aggressively exporting wheat in the world market.”
“Wheat plantings in Argentina will cover an area of 5.4 million hectares, 200,000 hectares less than estimated in June, with production now seen at 15.6 million tons, according to the Rosario Board of Trade,” ADM Investor Services said.
