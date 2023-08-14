People are also reading…
“Despite more tension in the Black Sea, wheat closed lower today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Over the weekend it was reported that there were Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, as well as a Russian oil tanker. Russia is said to have also fired warning shots at a boarded private vessel.”
“While tensions in the Black Sea region remain high, so far it hasn’t prevented Russia from dominating global wheat trade,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US wheat export inspections were a MY low at only 7 mln bu., below expectations and roughly half of the level needed to reach the downwardly revised USDA forecast of 700 mln bu.”