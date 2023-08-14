Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher after a “better than expected” export report this morning, CHS Hedging said. Wheat sales were listed at 567,600 tonnes.

Wheat

Wheat futures are fractionally mixed to 4 cents lower ahead of the USDA reports and the usual concerns about weekend surprises in the Black Se…

Wheat

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of Aug. 6. That is up 7% for the week, and trails the 5-year average pace by just o…

Wheat

The wheat market finished the day mixed with Chicago on the defensive with KC and Mpls holding in positive territory, said Ami Heesch. At the …

Wheat

Wheat spiked overnight on news of the latest Russian-Ukraine war escalation, but moved lower again today. “Once again, the escalation of tensi…