Today’s report was also a challenge for wheat markets. “Mostly bearish WASDE report on the wheat side,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “With production increased in all the wheat sectors wheat will need more than its current lukewarm demand to break the bearish trend.”
“World stocks for 2023/24 fell 4 mmt to 266.5 mmt, roughly 3 mmt below expectations, Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Production cuts include Argentina and Canada both down 2 mmt, while EU was lowered 2.5 mmt. Export sales tomorrow expected to range from 8 – 16 mln bu.”