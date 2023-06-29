People are also reading…
“Approximately 55% of the US winter wheat production area is experiencing drought,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “15% of the US spring wheat is experiencing drought and only 2% of the durum wheat is in drought. Wheat export sales were 155,200 towards the middle of the trade estimate range of 50,000-400,000 MT.”
“Export sales were poor at only 6 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments at 155 mln are the lowest in over 20 years and are down 27% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 6.5%. The IGC raised its 2023/24 global wheat production est. 3 mmt to 786 mmt, still well below the USDA forecast of 800 mmt.”