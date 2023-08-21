People are also reading…
“Wheat was on the defensive throughout the day session as wheat continues to move out of the Black Sea at cheaper than US levels and the spring wheat harvest progresses,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Spring wheat conditions fell more than expected. Spring wheat conditions were down 4% at 38% g/e vs. 42% estimated.”
“The US dollar is still in an uptrend, and the fact that Matif wheat was also lower both added pressure to the wheat market today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “US SRW wheat is now cheaper than French wheat, but as long as exports remain sluggish it will be difficult for the market to rally.”