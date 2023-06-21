Yesterday morning’s pullback was short-lived and the crop condition report plus strength in corn and beans overnight has given the bull camp a fresh boost, with December wheat poised to test $7.50 resistance, according to the Hightower Report.
All three wheat markets are trading higher this morning as they follow the lead of corn and soybeans. Winter wheat’s G/E rating held steady at 38% while spring wheat dropped 9% to 51% G/E, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
