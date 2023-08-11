People are also reading…
Wheat futures are fractionally mixed to 4 cents lower ahead of the USDA reports and the usual concerns about weekend surprises in the Black Sea. Chicago prices saw a 7 1/2 cent range overnight, mostly in the red. Wheat prices were mixed on Thursday, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The average 2023/2024 trade guesses for today’s WASDE report: production of all wheat at 1.739 billion bushels and ending stocks at 598 million bushels. World 23/24 ending stocks at 265.92 mmt, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.