“Wheat was higher overnight after a new round of Russian attacks hit Danube River terminals in Ukraine. However, this was not enough to sustain a rally; all three US wheat futures classes closed lower in tandem with Paris milling wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Wheat also gave up its early gains with September KC closing below trendline support, Sept. Chicago closing right on its TL support, and Sept. MPLS holding just above its 50 and 100 day moving averages,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.