People are also reading…
Wheat was higher, rebounding from the losses in the past two days. “The wheat markets were firm right from the start and continued to trade firm throughout the entire session in front of tomorrow’s crop production update from the USDA,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.
Wheat prices have failed to show a reaction to the pipeline destruction in Ukraine and the spike up rally in wheat from the dam breach has been quickly extracted, The Hightower Report said today.