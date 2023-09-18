People are also reading…
“Futures lower across the three markets as we received news over the weekend that two cargo vessels had docked at Ukraine’s port of Chornomorsk,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Those ships are reported to be loading 20,000 MT of wheat for Africa and Asian destinations.”
“As El Nino strengthens, drought is expected to expand in Australia,” Total Farm Marketing said. “According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, they are anticipating record breaking temperatures. Additionally, some private estimates of the Australian wheat crop are below 24 mmt versus the USDA’s 26 mmt figure.”