Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

September wheat finished up 4 1/4 cents at $5.60 1/4, equal to the high and 12 1/4 up from the low, after USDA made no changes to the wheat Su…

Wheat

Wheat futures are fading LW’s move with Monday losses of up to 11 cents so far. Chicago prices ended Friday up by 7 to 10 cents, with Dec at a…

Wheat

“Wheat was strong all day on technical short-covering and spillover from yesterday’s bullish world stocks report,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS H…

Wheat

“Tomorrow’s USDA report is expected to have minimal changes for wheat numbers,” Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. carryout is expected to come …

Wheat

AM wheat prices are sitting nearer the overnight lows with 3 to 4 cent losses in Chicago and 2 to 4 cent losses in KC. Spring wheats traded mo…