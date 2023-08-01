People are also reading…
Wheat prices are 3 1/4 to 5 cents weaker in winter wheat markets, while spring wheat is holding 2 cent gains. Wheat futures dropped sharply to start the week and end the month. Chicago prices were down 27 1/4 to 38 1/2 cents on the day. For September, that left the board back below the $7 mark, but still closed the trading month of July with a 14 3/4 cent gain, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Sep KC wheat up 11 ¼ to down 7 ¾ overnight. Ukraine continues to look for creative ways to move its grain. Russian wheat prices could firm up after the Algeria tender, but the dollar is working against U.S. exports again, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.