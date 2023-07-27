Related to this story

The International Grains Council lowered their outlook for global 23/24 wheat output by 2 MMT to 784. That is now a 19 MMT decline from last y…

NASS reported winter wheat harvest is complete in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas as of July 23. The national crop was 68% harvested c…

A Russian drone damaged grain infrastructure in Odessa, which pushed wheat to more than 50-cent gains on the day, CHS Hedging said.

News from the war in Ukraine continued to impact wheat markets.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 56% of the winter wheat crop was harvested as of 7/16. That was a 10ppt increase for the week, but…