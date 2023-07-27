People are also reading…
“Wheat markets started off rebounding from the previous day’s sharp sell-off,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC leading to the upside. However, gains did not sustain or hold, and Chicago wheat led markets back lower before noon. Minny trade did hold better to the upside through the mid-morning. Both Minny and KC finished higher, while Chicago lost on the day.”
“Argentina is still dry – it remains to be seen how that will impact their wheat planted acreage,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Elsewhere, Agritel is estimating French soft wheat production up 1.1 mmt from last year at 34.8 mmt. This is a 1.3% increase from the five-year average.”