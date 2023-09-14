People are also reading…
“The USDA reported an increase of 16.1 mb of wheat export sales for 23/24,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Shipments last week of 15.1 mb were above the 14.4 mb pace needed per week to meet the USDA’s 700 mb export forecast.”
“Dry weather continues to plague the Argentine and Australian wheat crops with seasonal maps showing warm and dry conditions for both countries,” Nick Paumne, with CHS Hedging, said. “The BAGE in Argentina cuts its 2023/24 production forecast by 600k MT to 15 MMT, which would be up 30.4% from last year.”