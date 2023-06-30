People are also reading…
Sep KC wheat up 7 to down 5 ¼ overnight. Wheat futures are 4-7 higher after big deliveries. End user activity may be picking up, with prices back in the late May/early June trading range, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for wheat ending stocks, with Bloomberg computing the average as 613 million. The June WASDE had 598 million dialed in. The acreage estimates for 2023 range from 48.6 million to 50.2m, according Total Farm Marketing.