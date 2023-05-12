“Wheat was down yesterday on comments that a Russia/Ukraine grain deal was close, but with no confirmation yet traders don’t want to go into the weekend short,” CHS Hedging said.
“Wheat futures are higher in the early morning trade, but as a (disgruntled) member of the Bull camp, we have our expectations tempered,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Despite the early morning strength, the Bulls still have their work cut out for them.”
