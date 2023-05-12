Related to this story

Wheat

“Wheat is down again to start but has been up and down this week, as traders are unsure what to make of the situation in the Black Sea,” CHS H…

Wheat

Talk of possible high abandonment of the HRW crop helped support KC prices. The average abandonment in Kansas for the last 104 years of record…

Wheat

Chicago wheat had a tough day with futures down 8-10 cents, CHS Hedging said. “Drought continues to plague HRW acres with more talk on acres b…

Wheat

“Some weather models have increased prospects for rain in US southern plains in the extended outlook,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Servi…

Wheat

“The wheat market got hit hard today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Poland agreed to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain transit throu…