People are also reading…
The weekly Crop Progress update showed winter wheat harvest advanced 9% points to 46% complete nationally. The 5-yr average pace would be 59% harvested by 7/9. Kansas was 59% harvested compared to 84% on average. As for conditions, winter wheat improved 3 points on the Brugler500 to 308. South Dakota, CO, and OH improved the most through the week, according Total Farm Marketing.
The wheat market traded higher on increased tensions in the Black Sea Region, slowed winter wheat harvest progress, and anther decline in spring wheat conditions, according to Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.