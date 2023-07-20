“Wheat hung in there today despite finishing well off the highs as the market continues to put premium in due to the geopolitics in Ukraine and Russia,” CHS Hedging said.
“The withdrawal of Russia from the grain deal has had impacts on soybean prices due to Ukraine’s exports of sunflower oil and meal, and with those exports halted, other world veg oils have moved higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “October palm oil was up 3.9% today and soybean oil is following suit.”
