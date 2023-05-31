“A lack of demand, plus improving rains and world crop estimates has distanced buyers from the wheat market,” CHS Hedging said.
“Russian farmers have begun to suspend wheat deliveries to exporters while waiting for higher prices after the export duty will be reduced on June 7,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This is causing wheat to pile up in Russia.”
