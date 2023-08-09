“Ukraine has said that if Russia continues to target Ukrainian ports and export routes they would begin picking targets that would prevent their waters from being blocked,” Total Farm Marketing said.
“Wheat is weaker today as some of the risk premium wears off once again,” CHS Hedging said. “The USDA has announced that it will update wheat acreage estimates on Friday’s report.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.