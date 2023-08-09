Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

NASS reported the winter wheat harvest was 87% complete as of Aug. 6. That is up 7% for the week, and trails the 5-year average pace by just o…

Wheat

“The wheat market traded higher on continued disruptions between Russia and Ukraine,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “SovEcon raised thei…

Wheat

The wheat market finished the day mixed with Chicago on the defensive with KC and Mpls holding in positive territory, said Ami Heesch. At the …

Wheat

“Wheat prices have slid below their uptrend lines this week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Yesterday’s Egypt purchase of Russian wheat…

Wheat

Wheat spiked overnight on news of the latest Russian-Ukraine war escalation, but moved lower again today. “Once again, the escalation of tensi…