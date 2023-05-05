Talk of possible high abandonment of the HRW crop helped support KC prices. The average abandonment in Kansas for the last 104 years of records is 11.6%, but some analysts are postulating it could be over 25% this year, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.
USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 211,053 mt sold in the week that ended April 27. That was a 35% increase from last week and was 78% above the same week last year. Weekly shipments were 289k mt for a season total of 16.483 mmt. USDA also reported 280k mt of new crop sales, which again were at the top end of estimates. That left the forward book at 1.292 mmt, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.