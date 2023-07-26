People are also reading…
“Wheat markets continued sliding lower after the huge surge Monday,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Seemingly quiet news out of the Black Sea pulls upside support from the market. EU countries plan to help move Ukraine wheat out by alternate means. Mid-session trade was much weaker, with KC leading the downside crumble.”
“Wheat closed sharply lower in all three US futures classes,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Ealy weakness may have stemmed from anticipation that the Fed would issue another interest rate increase today. This afternoon it was announced that they did in fact raise rates to help tame inflation, but this also renewed recession fears by leaving the door open for another rate hike.”