“Weakness today doesn’t seem attributed to one thing in particular,” CHS Hedging said. “The KC market is seeing conditions improving according to the USDA and the harvest is in the beginning stages. The export market for the US is pretty bleak as the US continues to miss out on global business.”
“Despite the recent news that a Ukrainian dam was destroyed by Russia, wheat traded sharply lower today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The damage is said to have caused flooding in agricultural areas, but the trade does not appear concerned.”
