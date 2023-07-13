People are also reading…
“Despite a negative report yesterday, all three US wheat futures classes rebounded today and closed in positive territory,” Total Farm Marketing said. “It may have been a case of ‘follow the leader’ though, as corn and soybean futures led the charge higher.”
“Positive day in the wheat today, however the market remains uncertain of the fate of the Black Sea Grain Deal,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Wheat export sales were 395,700 MT toward the top of the trade estimate range of 50,000-550,000 MT.”