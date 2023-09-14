Wheat markets were mixed this morning “with some signs of strength in the deferred months,” CHS Hedging said. “Dry weather continues to plague the Argentine and Australian wheat crops with seasonal maps showing warm and dry conditions for both countries.”
“The USDA dropped world wheat ending stocks in the Tuesday report, but Russia’s crop seems to keep growing and they continue selling wheat cheaper than other offers,” Total Farm Marketing said.
