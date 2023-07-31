People are also reading…
“All 3 classes of wheat, plus Paris Milling Wheat, traded sharply lower today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market seemed to ignore the escalation of rhetoric coming from Russia and focus more on risk-off trade. Winter wheat harvest is 80% complete, compared to the 83% average for this date.”
“According to SovEcon, Russia’s wheat harvest is now projected to be 87.1 mmt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Previously, the estimate was 86.8 mmt, and this revision higher may have also offered weakness to wheat today. Possibly adding more pressure to the market was the spring wheat tour last week that found yields higher than expected.”