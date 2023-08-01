People are also reading…
Some wheat contracts in Chicago and KC had double-digit losses today, but last week’s 7 point drop in Spring wheat’s G/E rating gave MPLS prices relative support in today’s trading, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said today.
The lack of a rebound in wheat prices today “is indicative of the extremely negative sentiment that has prevailed in wheat for the last several days,” the Hightower Report said today. Despite the much bigger drop in spring wheat conditions than expected, prices remain low, The Report said.