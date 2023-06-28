Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The wheat markets sold off today, following the corn market lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

Wheat

“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s l…

Wheat

Traders are looking for NASS to show between 588 mbu and 695 mbu for 23/24 carry-in in the Friday report. The June WASDE had 598 million diale…

Wheat

The Ukrainian grain export corridor has been shipping at a slow pace through late May and June. Daily vessel inspection rates remain low as Ru…

Wheat

Wheat moved in sympathy with corn and beans today, CHS Hedging said. Russian wheat prospects are showing a “large decrease” over last year’s r…