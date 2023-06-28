“Wheat is trading lower on increasing Black Sea supplies,” CHS Hedging said. “Kansas wheat harvest continues to see 60+ pound test weights even with recent rains.”
“While it appears less likely that the Black Sea grain deal will be extended next month, two Ukrainian ports have continued to load ships including two wheat vessels in the last week,” Total Farm Marketing said.
