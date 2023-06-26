People are also reading…
“Wheat export inspections continue to run behind the five-year average,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “At only 203,724 MT they barely scraped above the trade estimate range of 200,000-400,000 MT. Ukraine saw an increase of spring wheat acres at 280,000 hectares vs 213,000 hectares last year.”
“News of a mutiny by a private Russian fighting group, the Wagner Group, against the Russian government may be tied to early strength in the wheat market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, it is believed that some sort of deal was reached, because the group was no longer headed to Moscow, but instead back to Ukraine. Could explain why wheat faded into the close.”