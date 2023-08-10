People are also reading…
September KC wheat ended up 5 ½ cents, sitting in the same trading range the past five days with little happening to push prices in either direction, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
Once the drone strikes stopped in the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Dec Wheat reverted back its “bearish demand scenario” – where Russia’s record wheat crop enabled them to inundate the global market with their cheap supplies. However, wheat prices are historically cheap and Russia won’t be able to continue its low-ball export program forever, and ultimately low prices will cure low prices, according ot William Moore of AgMaster.