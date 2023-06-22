“The wheat markets were mostly higher except for July KC wheat which was slightly lower. They held relatively firm in the face of Thursday’s lower corn price,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “The weekly drought monitor showed spring wheat areas in drought expanded 11% this week to 15%. Approximately 50% of winter wheat is experiencing drought.”
“Supporting wheat prices is the belief that India’s wheat crop may be well below the official govt. forecast of 112.7 mmt, just below the USDA est. of 113.5 mmt,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Sources suggest production could fall closer to the 100-103 mmt range with the slow arrival of monsoonal rains.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.