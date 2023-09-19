Related to this story

Wheat futures are fading LW’s move with Monday losses of up to 11 cents so far. Chicago prices ended Friday up by 7 to 10 cents, with Dec at a…

“Wheat was strong all day on technical short-covering and spillover from yesterday’s bullish world stocks report,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS H…

Wheat is higher by 2 cents in Chicago, but fractionally to 3 cents lower in the hard reds on Friday morning. Front month wheat prices pulled b…

AM wheat prices are sitting nearer the overnight lows with 3 to 4 cent losses in Chicago and 2 to 4 cent losses in KC. Spring wheats traded mo…

Prices rebounded today after an early weaker start and bullish talk centers around tightening global ending stocks as we inch closer to the wi…