The weekly Crop Progress report showed the 24/25 winter wheat planting advanced 8% points to 15% finished as of 9/17. KS was marked at 8% planted, compared to 10% on average – while the national pace is 1% point behind the past 5yrs. Spring wheat harvest advanced 4% points to 93% complete. The average pace would be 95% harvested as of 9/17, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat markets are trading lower across all three classes while the Matif wheat market in the EU was 0.50 euro higher, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.