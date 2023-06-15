The trend for KC and Minneapolis wheat is sideways “while the trend in Chicago wheat is lower,” CHS Hedging said. “Wheat is following corn this morning.”
“U.S. ending wheat stocks are estimated to have their lowest ending stocks to use ratio in 10 years, but the market has still been unable to find demand for U.S. wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.