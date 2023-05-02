Related to this story

It appears much of today’s trade as wheat finished higher was funds coming and buying back short positions and end users possibly stepping in …

Wheat markets continue to drop making new lows, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

“Wheat is expected to remain choppy as news out of the Black Sea is ongoing,” says Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.

“There is some skepticism as to how much will actually develop into an ok crop amidst extended periods of warm/dry conditions,” CHS Hedging said.

Wheat markets are choppy, CHS Hedging said, as weather forecast calls for better rains. “Markets are reacting to the rainfall in Kansas, Oklah…