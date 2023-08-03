People are also reading…
“Wheat prices have slid below their uptrend lines this week,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Yesterday’s Egypt purchase of Russian wheat at low prices continues to show how over-priced U.S. wheat is in the world market. 44% of Spring wheat is in drought areas, up 1 pt from last week.”
“The USDA reported an increase of 15.5 mb of wheat export sales for the 23/24 marketing year and an increase of 0.5 mb for 24/25,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Total commitments are now 215 mb for 23/24, which is down 29% from this time last year.”