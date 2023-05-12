“Next week, we’ll focus on if a grain export deal in Ukraine got done over the weekend and what spring wheat planting progress looks like,” CHS Hedging said. “Changes to winter wheat G/E won’t be very much, and we’ll wait to see what rain fell over the weekend.”
“The Black Sea grain deal negotiations are said to have not gone well, with the talks ending yesterday with no resolution,” Total Farm Marketing said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.