Wheat futures are working fractionally to 4 cents higher to start the week. July SRW wheat saw a wide 20 cent range on Friday from -8 to +12 cents. At the close the board was 8 to 9 cents higher with July posting a net 3c gain for the week. Front month HRW futures ended the session 9 1/2 to 9 3/4 cents higher which left July at a net 7c loss for the week, according Total Farm Marketing.
Chicago futures see July trying to hold support at 600’0 after trading below that last week. July KC has closed higher the last 3-days, rebounding back above 800’0 futures. September Mpls is slowly climbing back higher towards its 20-day average at 827’2, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.