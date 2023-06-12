People are also reading…
The USDA reports made no changes to the old crop wheat S&D balance sheet. The standing estimate is for a 598 mbu carryout, with the June Grain Stocks report to finalize the season. New crop production was boosted by 6 mbu, via an 11 mbu increase for HRW, a 5 mbu decrease to SRW, and a 1 mbu trim for white winter, according Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat is expected to be volatile as some areas have seen harvest delays because of heavy rain and other areas are seeing better-than-expected yield results, according to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.