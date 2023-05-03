The wheat markets saw a bounce after the sharp selloff in recent weeks, CHS Hedging said. “Technical buying, poor production estimates out of Oklahoma, and an attack on the Kremlin are all seen as bullish news.”
“The results of the Oklahoma Winter Wheat crop tour revealed one of the worst crops since 1955, triggering a strong short covering reaction in the wheat market,” Total Farm Marketing said.
