Wheat

Russia’s wheat exports for the 2022/2023 season will be 44.4 million tonnes, down slightly from its previous forecast of 44.5 million tonnes, …

Wheat

It appears much of today’s trade as wheat finished higher was funds coming and buying back short positions and end users possibly stepping in …

Wheat

Wheat markets continue to drop making new lows, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Wheat

“The world has plenty of wheat with Russia and Australia,” CHS Hedging said. “The U.S. is uncompetitive in the world market.”

Wheat

Wheat markets are choppy, CHS Hedging said, as weather forecast calls for better rains. “Markets are reacting to the rainfall in Kansas, Oklah…