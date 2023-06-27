People are also reading…
July KC wheat up 3 ¾ to down 18 ½ overnight. The Russia rebellion story seems to have fizzled and markets are taking back that rally, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed 31% of the spring wheat was headed as of 6/25. That was 21 points higher for the week, and is 6ppts ahead of the average. Spring wheat conditions fell 1% point to 50% good/ex as the Brugler500 Index fell by 3 points to 337, according Total Farm Marketing.