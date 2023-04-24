The trend for all three U.S. wheat classes is lower, “as prices continue to look for support,” CHS Hedging said. “The National Weather Service has extended the drought forecasts in the HRW wheat belt.”
The hard winter wheat contract “gave up some of its premium to other wheats as a better, wetter forecast for the drought areas in the plains weighed on price,” Total Farm Marketing said.
