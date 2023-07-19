Wheat markets continue to make “solid gains” overnight but is still locked in its recent trading ranges, CHS Hedging said. “The EU will discuss extending a ban on Ukrainian grain imports past September 15th, which blocks domestic sales but allows for transit of exports to other areas.”
“The UN is apparently floating ideas on how to get Ukrainian and Russian grain out to the rest of the world as the Black Sea is closed,” Total Farm Marketing said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.