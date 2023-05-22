People are also reading…
“Wheat made a late move in the day to try to jump on the bandwagon with corn and beans,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Winter wheat conditions are expected to improve to 28% due to some rains seen in key areas. Trade estimate for the good to excellent condition ranges from 28-32%. Spring wheat planting is estimated to be 60% planted vs 40% last week.”
“Export inspections at 15 mln bu. were above expectations and in line with the weekly total needed to reach the USDA export forecast of 775 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with CHS Hedging, said. “SovEcon est. Russia exported 1.1 mmt of wheat last week, extending sales for the month to 3.8 mmt, well above the 1.2 mmt shipped YA.”